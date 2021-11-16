Short Interest in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (NASDAQ:IINN) Rises By 685.9%

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (NASDAQ:IINN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a growth of 685.9% from the October 14th total of 175,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 26.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Aegis raised their target price on shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

NASDAQ:IINN opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $9.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.21.

Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd is a specialty medical device company. It engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of proprietary respiratory support technology. Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd is based in RA’ANANA, Israel.

