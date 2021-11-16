Short Interest in Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX) Decreases By 90.0%

Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the October 14th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intellinetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.
Shares of Intellinetics stock remained flat at $$5.50 on Tuesday. 106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,928. Intellinetics has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 million, a P/E ratio of -45.83 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.59.
Intellinetics Company Profile
Intellinetics, Inc engages in the provision of document services and software solutions to private and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Document Management and Document Conversion. The Document Management segment allows customers to capture and manage all documents across operations such as scanned hard-copy documents and all digital documents including those from Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audio, video and emails.
