Short Interest in Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX) Decreases By 90.0%

Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the October 14th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intellinetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of Intellinetics stock remained flat at $$5.50 on Tuesday. 106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,928. Intellinetics has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 million, a P/E ratio of -45.83 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.59.

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Intellinetics had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a positive return on equity of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $2.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Intellinetics will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Intellinetics Company Profile

Intellinetics, Inc engages in the provision of document services and software solutions to private and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Document Management and Document Conversion. The Document Management segment allows customers to capture and manage all documents across operations such as scanned hard-copy documents and all digital documents including those from Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audio, video and emails.

