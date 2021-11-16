Short Interest in Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) Declines By 75.8%

Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 75.8% from the October 14th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

JTTRY stock remained flat at $$26.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.16. Japan Airport Terminal has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $33.30.

Japan Airport Terminal Company Profile

Japan Airport Terminal Co, Ltd. engages in the management and operation of airport passenger terminal buildings. It operates through the following segments: Facilities Management, Merchandise Sales, and Food and Beverages. The Facilities Management segment deals with passenger terminal management, real estate rental, parking lot operations, and passenger services.

