Short Interest in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) Decreases By 61.7%

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 61.7% from the October 14th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NCA stock opened at $10.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.52. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0245 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCA. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter worth $108,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the third quarter valued at $111,000. Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 28.0% during the third quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

