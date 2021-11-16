Short Interest in Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Expands By 1,512.5%

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 1,512.5% from the October 14th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

DNNGY opened at $45.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.46. Ørsted A/S has a 1 year low of $42.58 and a 1 year high of $76.47.

Get Ørsted A/S alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a 1,015.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,015.00.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.