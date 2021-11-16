Short Interest in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR) Increases By 4,515.8%

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 87,700 shares, an increase of 4,515.8% from the October 14th total of 1,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

OSTR opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.70. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $9.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the third quarter worth $12,212,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 47.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,239,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,982,000 after purchasing an additional 399,992 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 4.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 899,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,781,000 after purchasing an additional 40,300 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the first quarter worth $7,630,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 491.2% in the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,285,000 after purchasing an additional 540,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, technology, consumer products, industrials, real estate services, financial services, hospitality, and entertainment sectors.

