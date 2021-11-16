Short Interest in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Declines By 83.7%

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a drop of 83.7% from the October 14th total of 162,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 16.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 6.7% during the second quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the second quarter valued at $353,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 1.0% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at $203,000.

PML stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.31. The stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,611. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $15.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.68.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The firm invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.

