Short Interest in Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Expands By 34,000.0%

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a growth of 34,000.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:PEMIF opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.80 and a beta of 1.55. Pure Energy Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $2.11.

Pure Energy Minerals Company Profile

Pure Energy Minerals Ltd. is a mineral resource company. The firm engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on lithium brine projects that are located in Clayton Valley, Nevada, and Salta Province, Argentina. The company was founded by Jeremy Poirier on June 7, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

