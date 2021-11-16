Short Interest in Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Expands By 34,000.0%

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a growth of 34,000.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:PEMIF opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.80 and a beta of 1.55. Pure Energy Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $2.11.
Pure Energy Minerals Company Profile
