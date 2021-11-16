Short Interest in Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) Drops By 97.1%

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 97.1% from the October 14th total of 236,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Reliance Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Reliance Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of RLLWF stock opened at $4.31 on Tuesday. Reliance Worldwide has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $4.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.02.

Reliance Worldwide Corp. Ltd. engages in water technology business. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and distribution of branded water flow and control products and solutions for the plumbing industry. Its products include fittings and pipes, control valves, thermostatic products, water meters, underfloor and radiant heating control components, plastic extrusion products, and fire protection system products.

