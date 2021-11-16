Short Interest in Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) Declines By 66.0%

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 66.0% from the October 14th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of SMTOY opened at $13.76 on Tuesday. Sumitomo Electric Industries has a 1 year low of $11.48 and a 1 year high of $16.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average of $14.13.

About Sumitomo Electric Industries

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical wires, cables, and other communication wiring products. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Infocommunications, Electronics, Environment and Energy, and Industrial Materials and Others. The Automotive segment supplies wiring harnesses, anti-vibration rubber products, and other automotive parts.

