Short Interest in TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) Increases By 357.1%

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 357.1% from the October 14th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 stock opened at $26.01 on Tuesday. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $28.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.97.

