Short Interest in Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAY) Drops By 66.7%

Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the October 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS GNHAY remained flat at $$27.27 on Tuesday. Vifor Pharma has a one year low of $25.81 and a one year high of $32.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.89.

Vifor Pharma Company Profile

Vifor Pharma AG is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of therapeutic products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Europe, USA, Rest of World, and Group. The firm offers products for iron deficiency, nephrology, and cardio-renal therapies.

