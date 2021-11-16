Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays downgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft to an outperform rating and set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SIEGY opened at $85.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $64.80 and a 1 year high of $88.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.34. The firm has a market cap of $145.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.01.

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

