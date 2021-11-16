Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s (SIEGY) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SIEGY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft to an outperform rating and set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

SIEGY opened at $85.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $145.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $64.80 and a twelve month high of $88.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.34.

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.