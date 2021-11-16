Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target Raised to $400.00 at Raymond James

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Signature Bank in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $310.20.

Signature Bank stock opened at $321.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $290.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.26. The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.94. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $103.79 and a fifty-two week high of $328.74.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $512.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.34 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 37.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 51.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 0.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 183,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 6.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 125.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 737,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

