Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 362.5% from the October 14th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SLVTF opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.46. Silver Tiger Metals has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $0.67.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Silver Tiger Metals from C$1.30 to C$1.55 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Silver Tiger Metals, Inc operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the mineral exploration activities of gold and silver. It operates in El Tigre property located in Sonora State, Mexico. The company was founded on June 14, 2010 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

