Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.41 Million

Equities research analysts expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) to announce $34.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.13 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group reported sales of $28.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full year sales of $132.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $130.93 million to $133.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $148.93 million, with estimates ranging from $147.17 million to $150.69 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 9.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAMG. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 60,541 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,399,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 147,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 429,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. 46.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock opened at $16.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.96. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $17.66. The company has a market cap of $241.06 million, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

