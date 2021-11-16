Singular Genomics Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:OMIC) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on November 23rd

Singular Genomics Systems’ (NASDAQ:OMIC) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, November 23rd. Singular Genomics Systems had issued 10,200,000 shares in its initial public offering on May 27th. The total size of the offering was $224,400,000 based on an initial share price of $22.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Singular Genomics Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

NASDAQ:OMIC opened at $14.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 60.80 and a quick ratio of 46.48. Singular Genomics Systems has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.37.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Singular Genomics Systems will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Singular Genomics Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Singular Genomics Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,810,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,099,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.62% of the company’s stock.

Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

