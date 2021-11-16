Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Given New C$38.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SCCAF. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC raised their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities downgraded Sleep Country Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.71.

SCCAF opened at $29.60 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.22. Sleep Country Canada has a 12 month low of $29.60 and a 12 month high of $29.60.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

