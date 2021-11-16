Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Given New C$49.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$40.00 to C$49.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SCCAF. TD Securities lowered shares of Sleep Country Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sleep Country Canada presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.71.

OTCMKTS SCCAF opened at $29.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.22. Sleep Country Canada has a 1 year low of $29.60 and a 1 year high of $29.60.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

