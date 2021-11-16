Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Price Target Increased to C$47.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SCCAF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Sleep Country Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCCAF opened at $29.60 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.22. Sleep Country Canada has a 1 year low of $29.60 and a 1 year high of $29.60.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.