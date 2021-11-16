Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Price Target Raised to C$45.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SCCAF has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities cut shares of Sleep Country Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.71.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCCAF opened at $29.60 on Monday. Sleep Country Canada has a twelve month low of $29.60 and a twelve month high of $29.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.22.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

