SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Price Target Raised to C$33.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

SRU.UN has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst to C$32.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TD Securities boosted their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets set a C$30.19 price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$32.75.

Shares of SRU.UN opened at C$32.16 on Monday. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12-month low of C$22.76 and a 12-month high of C$32.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$30.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$29.99.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

