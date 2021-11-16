SmartKey Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.40 Million (SKEY)

SmartKey (CURRENCY:SKEY) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. SmartKey has a market capitalization of $44.00 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of SmartKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SmartKey has traded 24.7% higher against the dollar. One SmartKey coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000470 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00048347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.13 or 0.00225113 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00010481 BTC.

About SmartKey

SKEY is a coin. SmartKey’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,631,354 coins. SmartKey’s official Twitter account is @SmartKeyDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SmartKey is https://reddit.com/r/Smartkeyplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartKey is a decentralized oracle network built on the Ethereum network, founded by CEO Szymon Fiedorowicz. SmartKey aims to enable automated, secure connection of DeFi smart contracts with external services. The platform has created a connector for 2 blockchains: Ethereum and Waves. SmartKey can thus adapt any DeFi project by connecting it to the physical world. The process is possible thanks to the connector based on Smart Contracts. SmartKey enables integration at two levels of advancement: API and DeFi “

