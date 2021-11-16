Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen raised their price target on Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. FBN Securities raised their price target on Snowflake from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.87.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $393.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.08. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $184.71 and a 52-week high of $429.00. The firm has a market cap of $118.46 billion, a PE ratio of -129.08 and a beta of 1.55.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The business had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.10, for a total transaction of $8,142,022.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $2,384,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,075,475 shares of company stock worth $343,418,980. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

