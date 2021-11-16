Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Raised to $450.00 at Mizuho

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SNOW. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. FBN Securities boosted their price target on Snowflake from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $315.95.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $393.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $118.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.08 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $331.89 and a 200-day moving average of $281.08. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $184.71 and a 1-year high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The business had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $2,384,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 49,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.99, for a total value of $14,874,385.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,075,475 shares of company stock worth $343,418,980 in the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

