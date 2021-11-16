SnowGem (XSG) Price Down 13.2% Over Last Week

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. One SnowGem coin can now be bought for $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. Over the last seven days, SnowGem has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00014079 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001057 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 90.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

SnowGem (CRYPTO:XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

