Soda Coin Achieves Market Cap of $25.72 Million (SOC)

Soda Coin (CURRENCY:SOC) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 16th. In the last week, Soda Coin has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Soda Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. Soda Coin has a total market capitalization of $25.72 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Soda Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Soda Coin Coin Profile

SOC is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Soda Coin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,763,526,984 coins. The official website for Soda Coin is www.monstercube.kr/eng . Soda Coin’s official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Soda Coin’s official message board is blog.naver.com/sodatable

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Soda Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soda Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Soda Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Soda Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

