Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Short Interest Down 84.2% in October

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 84.2% from the October 14th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SDXAY opened at $18.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.99 and a 200 day moving average of $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Sodexo has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $20.96.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SDXAY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sodexo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Sodexo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sodexo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Sodexo SA engages in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.

