SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.92.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SOFI. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

SOFI traded down $0.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.93. 1,366,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,885,417. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.62. SoFi Technologies has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $28.26. The company has a current ratio of 17.29, a quick ratio of 17.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 1,119,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $16,970,301.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 7,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.93 per share, for a total transaction of $99,599.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,224,402 shares in the company, valued at $30,985,919.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 17,800 shares of company stock valued at $250,986 and have sold 1,145,663 shares valued at $17,366,901. Insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOFI. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 250.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth $38,000. 46.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

