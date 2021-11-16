SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Gap Down to $22.92

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.92, but opened at $21.77. SoFi Technologies shares last traded at $21.98, with a volume of 257,236 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SOFI. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 17.29 and a current ratio of 17.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.62.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 7,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.93 per share, for a total transaction of $99,599.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,224,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,985,919.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 1,119,413 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $16,970,301.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 17,800 shares of company stock worth $250,986 and sold 1,145,663 shares worth $17,366,901. Insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 40.0% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 24.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 60.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 35.5% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.82% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

