Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DZ Bank downgraded Software Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STWRY traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $10.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $13.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.52.

Software AG is a holding company, which engages in the development of information technology platforms for digital transformation. It operates through the following segments: Digital Business Platform (DBP), Adabas & Natural (A&N), and Professional Services. The DBP segment connects the software, applications, devices, and people to infuse the business value across the organization.

