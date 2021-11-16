Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.20.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SEYMF. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente alerts:

Shares of SEYMF stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.50. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.42. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 12-month low of $15.86 and a 12-month high of $34.50.

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company develops, owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants with a total generation capacity of approximately 360 MW in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. It additionally installs, repairs, plumbing, gas, electricity, cooling, heating, and air conditioning system.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.