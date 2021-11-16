Somerset Trust Co Has $681,000 Stock Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Somerset Trust Co reduced its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,235,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789,299 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 7.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,189,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,706 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,026,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,775 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 6.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,386,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,490,000 after purchasing an additional 640,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 73.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,476,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440,190 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.52.

In related news, Director Shari Redstone acquired 27,525 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish acquired 14,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIAC traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $35.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,669,621. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.62 and a 52-week high of $101.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.27. The firm has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.58.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

