Somerset Trust Co Increases Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Somerset Trust Co grew its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Clorox by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 246,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,518,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Clorox by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clorox stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.48. 12,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,963. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $156.23 and a twelve month high of $231.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 134.10%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.22.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

