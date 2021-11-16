Somerset Trust Co Purchases 1,384 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,492,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,128,000 after buying an additional 857,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,893 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,707 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,261,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,266,000 after purchasing an additional 235,132 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 566,378.0% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,340,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,041,000 after purchasing an additional 13,338,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.00. 134,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,701,670. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $147.75. The stock has a market cap of $358.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.62%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PG. Truist increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.41.

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $218,628.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 346,881 shares of company stock valued at $49,791,228 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

