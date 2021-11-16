Somerset Trust Co Sells 128 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Somerset Trust Co decreased its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies makes up approximately 1.6% of Somerset Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $322,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LHX stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,767. The company has a market cap of $43.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $227.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.70 and a 12 month high of $246.08.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.97%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.99, for a total value of $19,756,732.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 358,313 shares of company stock valued at $82,598,075 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.17.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

