SOMESING Hits Market Capitalization of $193.91 Million (SSX)

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded up 11% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. SOMESING has a market cap of $193.91 million and $73.79 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SOMESING has traded up 10.8% against the dollar. One SOMESING coin can now be bought for about $0.0801 or 0.00000132 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SOMESING alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00068261 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00071419 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.66 or 0.00093558 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,654.40 or 1.00161585 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,221.86 or 0.06971765 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

SOMESING Profile

SOMESING launched on November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,421,094,861 coins. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers . The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

Buying and Selling SOMESING

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOMESING should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SOMESING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SOMESING and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.