Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.01.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWN. Truist upped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:SWN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.27. The stock had a trading volume of 18,550,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,636,779. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.12. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $5.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.06.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 324.52% and a negative net margin of 55.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWN. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 74,961 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,631,470 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after acquiring an additional 309,613 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,607,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,423,000 after acquiring an additional 80,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,541,000. 61.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

