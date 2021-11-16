Sowa Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the quarter. iShares US Financials ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 125,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,194,000 after buying an additional 27,498 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 153,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,410,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 603,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,927,000 after buying an additional 58,270 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 46,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYF traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.06. 6,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,274. iShares US Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $62.37 and a 12-month high of $90.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.58.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Further Reading: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.