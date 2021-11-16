Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.76 EPS

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.76), RTT News reports. Spark Networks updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

LOV stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,961. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Spark Networks has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40.

Get Spark Networks alerts:

In other news, Director Bradley Goldberg purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.54 per share, with a total value of $35,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph E. Whitters purchased 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $87,725.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 59,000 shares of company stock valued at $198,995. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Spark Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.