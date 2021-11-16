Sparkle Loyalty (SPRKL) 1-Day Volume Hits $387.00

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 16th. Over the last week, Sparkle Loyalty has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar. One Sparkle Loyalty coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Sparkle Loyalty has a total market capitalization of $22,132.95 and approximately $387.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Sparkle Loyalty

Sparkle Loyalty (CRYPTO:SPRKL) is a coin. Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,017,308 coins. The official website for Sparkle Loyalty is sparkleloyalty.io . The Reddit community for Sparkle Loyalty is https://reddit.com/r/Sparklemobile and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sparkle Loyalty’s official Twitter account is @Sparkletoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparkle Proof of loyalty or PoL is a smart contract designed to reward users for simply holding Sparkle tokens. The solution stems from various apparent issues found in many staking mechanisms currently available. By removing the randomization process Sparkle's PoL can deliver a more accurate rate of return to all participants. “

