SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) is Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 1.9% of Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $5,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,989,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,489,000 after acquiring an additional 384,943 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,719,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581,350 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,560,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,719,000 after acquiring an additional 427,851 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,758,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,886,000 after purchasing an additional 369,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 33.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,804,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,757 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,403. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.21. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $31.85 and a 12 month high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

