SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $84.29

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $84.29 and last traded at $84.24, with a volume of 692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.68.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.93.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,196,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,283,000 after acquiring an additional 374,997 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 813,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,548,000 after acquiring an additional 77,039 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 686,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,911,000 after purchasing an additional 53,668 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 603,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,427,000 after purchasing an additional 12,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 514,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,886,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

