Spire (SR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Spire (NYSE:SR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter.
Spire stock opened at $63.61 on Tuesday. Spire has a 1-year low of $59.29 and a 1-year high of $77.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.31.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous dividend of $0.62. This represents a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.39%.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Spire stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 155,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,164 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.30% of Spire worth $11,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Spire Company Profile
Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.
Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings
Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.