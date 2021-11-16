Spire (SR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Spire (NYSE:SR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter.

Spire stock opened at $63.61 on Tuesday. Spire has a 1-year low of $59.29 and a 1-year high of $77.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.31.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous dividend of $0.62. This represents a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SR shares. TheStreet lowered Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spire has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Spire stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 155,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,164 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.30% of Spire worth $11,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

