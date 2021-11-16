Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $165.00 to $175.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Approximately 71,504 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,066,855 shares.The stock last traded at $144.20 and had previously closed at $167.82.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SPLK. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Splunk from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Splunk from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$140.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Splunk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.00.

Get Splunk alerts:

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total value of $126,403.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,763,413.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 27,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.55, for a total transaction of $4,171,565.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,022 shares of company stock valued at $5,044,219. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Splunk by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,955 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Splunk by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Splunk by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,803,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Splunk by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 478,535 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $69,187,000 after purchasing an additional 183,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 58.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Further Reading: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.