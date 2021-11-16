Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ SPRB traded down $1.30 on Tuesday, reaching $3.09. The stock had a trading volume of 12,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 15.96, a current ratio of 15.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Spruce Biosciences has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $35.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.11.

A number of analysts have commented on SPRB shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Spruce Biosciences from $26.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink downgraded Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Spruce Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Spruce Biosciences from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Spruce Biosciences by 145.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 29,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 17,417 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Spruce Biosciences by 124.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 21,406 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 257.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 88,298 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

