Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Position in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,966 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 19,269 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Earthstone Energy were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ESTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Earthstone Energy by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 28,505 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Earthstone Energy by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 378,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 37,629 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter worth $511,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 161.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 12,289 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 11.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,238,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 131,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESTE opened at $11.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75. The company has a market capitalization of $893.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.09 and a beta of 2.74. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ESTE shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

