Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $491,000 Investment in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 59,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.07% of Kopin as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kopin during the second quarter worth $92,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Kopin by 34.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Kopin during the second quarter worth $120,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kopin during the second quarter worth $199,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Kopin during the second quarter worth $875,000. 27.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KOPN opened at $6.16 on Tuesday. Kopin Co. has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $567.89 million, a P/E ratio of -68.44 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.48.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 million. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 19.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kopin Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

KOPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Kopin from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In related news, insider Paul Christopher Baker sold 19,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $139,839.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

