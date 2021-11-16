Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases Shares of 64,962 DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 64,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DBRG. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 86.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DBRG shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In related news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc purchased 224,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.49 per share, for a total transaction of $3,697,552.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders bought 830,138 shares of company stock valued at $13,654,290 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $8.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.74. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $8.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 37.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.